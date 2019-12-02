Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville, police say

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck during a robbery Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. a man was discovered in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was getting out of his vehicle when two unknown men approached him.

One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, police said.

According to police, the man handed over his bag but was still shot in the neck.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspects drove away in a white SUV.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillerobberyman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
5K reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, possible snow early Monday
Hundreds of vehicles towed as Winter parking ban takes effect
Teen shot on SW Side accused of trying to rob woman selling dog: police
Show More
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Man's body found in northwest Indiana lake, police say
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Missing girl, 15, last seen in Ukrainian Village
Winter storms affect travelers returning home after Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News