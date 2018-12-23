Man in critical condition after being shot in Gresham neighborhood

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the 8400 block of South Ada Avenue in Chicago. (Justin Jackson)

CHICAGO --
A man is in critical condition after being wounded by gunfire late Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

At 10:55 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking down the 1300-block of West 84th Street when someone in an unknown vehicle shot him, according to Chicago police. Bullets struck his shoulder and the back of his neck.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as of Sunday morning. Area South detectives are investigating.
