Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Lincoln Park on the North Side, Chicago police said.
According to police, around 2 a.m., the 35-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway when someone in a red SUV opened fire.
The man was hit multiple times, police said.
He was driven to the CTA Fullerton station a few blocks away where emergency crews were called, police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Area North detectives are investigating.
