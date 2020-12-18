police shooting

Chicago police officers involved in Austin shootout, CPD says; man critically hurt

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Shots were fired at and by police in the 1500-block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.



It wasn't immediately clear if the person was shot by a Chicago police officer.

Paramedics responded to a man shot about 11:50 a.m. at Laramie Avenue and Le Moyne Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, Langford said. He was found in a vehicle.

He was listed in critical condition.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted just before 12:40 p.m. that it was responding to the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
