Man critically injured in Bridgeview police-involved shooting

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Bridgeview police said an officer shot and critically injured a man Tuesday evening after the man allegedly rammed his police car and pulled a gun.Police said the incident occurred in the 10300-block of South Harlem Avenue just after 7 p.m.According to Bridgeview police, the officer was rear-ended by the man and had gotten out of the car to investigate any damage when the driver of the other car got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand, pointing it at the officer.Bridgeview police said the officer pulled out his gun and fired, striking the man. He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.The officer was not harmed in the incident.Bridgeview police and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force are investigating the shooting. No further details have been released.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The identity of the man who was shot has not been released.