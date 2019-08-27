Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man was critically injured after he was attacked in an attempted robbery Monday night in the Edgewater neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a friend in the 1000-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. when police said two people approached him and punched him the face multiple times.

The victim fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete, police said. The suspects then went through the victim's pockets, police said.

The suspects fled eastbound on Sheridan Avenue on foot when the victim's friend came to his aid, police said.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical but stable condition with injuries from trauma to the head, police said.

Nothing appeared to be taken from the victim, police said.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
