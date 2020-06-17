Man critically injured in West Lawn crash, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to police.

According to Chicago police, around 11:05 p.m., a 36-year-old man was driving a white Dodge van south on Pulaski Road when he crashed into a gray sedan that had just turned north from 63rd Street.

The driver of the van was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition with a broken leg and a fractured ankle, police said.

The driver of the sedan, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest lawncar crashman injured
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 critical after rollover crash on SW Side, police say
Munster hospital guard killed by friendly fire during patient attack; patient also killed
Fugitive fatally shot by officers serving warrant in Beach Park
Woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast Chanel store
Arlington Heights boy, 11, to donate TV show prize money to NAACP
New video shows major flooding on Lower Wacker in May
Gov. Pritzker orders Illinois flags lowered for Juneteenth
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday
CPD Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio announces retirement
Riot Fest postponed; Joffrey Ballet, Lyric Opera cancel all 2020 performances
50 years since death of Chicago Bear Brian Piccolo
Top El Chapo lieutenant held without bond in Chicago on street drug supply scheme charges
More TOP STORIES News