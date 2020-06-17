Man critically injured in West Lawn crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to police.
According to Chicago police, around 11:05 p.m., a 36-year-old man was driving a white Dodge van south on Pulaski Road when he crashed into a gray sedan that had just turned north from 63rd Street.
The driver of the van was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition with a broken leg and a fractured ankle, police said.
The driver of the sedan, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
