Man critically injured in West Lawn crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to police.According to Chicago police, around 11:05 p.m., a 36-year-old man was driving a white Dodge van south on Pulaski Road when he crashed into a gray sedan that had just turned north from 63rd Street.The driver of the van was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition with a broken leg and a fractured ankle, police said.The driver of the sedan, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.No further details were immediately available.