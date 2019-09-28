Man critically wounded in Pilsen shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- A man was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in Pilsen on the Near West Side.About 5 p.m., he was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of South Throop Street near Throop Park, Chicago police said.The man, who's age wasn't immediately known, was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. He is expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.