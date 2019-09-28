Man critically wounded in Pilsen shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- A man was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

About 5 p.m., he was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of South Throop Street near Throop Park, Chicago police said.

The man, who's age wasn't immediately known, was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. He is expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pilsenman injuredshootingman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash floods possible in Chicago area Saturday night
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
ABC7's Saturday Digital Newscast
Footage shows boy survive hit and run accident
2 men wanted for pickpocketing at CTA stations
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Show More
Child found alone in West Side alley
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Delaware school district apologizes for Roseanne anthem
Corrections employee charged with sexual misconduct
Chicago AccuWeather: Flash floods possible overnight
More TOP STORIES News