Man dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being pulled out of Lake Michigan unresponsive near 31st Street Beach Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department announced in a tweet that the victim was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital, despite best efforts from lifeguards and first responders.



The male victim was in his 30s, the department said.

The department reported the rescue at 31st Street Beach at around 2 p.m. Thursday.



Chicago police warned about Lake Michigan's strong currents and elevated water levels following the incident.

A woman was also swept into the lake while standing on a breaking wall, police said.



The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition, according to fire officials.

The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Thursday that dangerous and life-threatening swimming conditions will continue at Lake Michigan beaches through early Friday evening, with waves reaching up to 6 feet high.



NWS Chicago recommended avoiding the water, if visiting a beach.
