Man dead after shooting in Logan Square

A 26-year-old man was fatally wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in Logan Square on the North Side.

About 2:02 a.m., officers discovered the man in the 3400 block of West Diversey Avenue with injuries to the chest, chin and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
