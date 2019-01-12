Man dead from injuries sustained in Portage Park apartment fire

A man succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning that he sustained in an apartment fire in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. (Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO --
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 8:45 a.m., the fire started on the top floor of the three-story building in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The man was injured in the blaze and later pronounced dead at Community First Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the fire that damaged two apartment units, fire officials said. Ten people were temporarily displaced and let back into their homes several hours later.

The cause is under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firedeadly firefatal firefireChicagoPortage Park
Top Stories
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Chicago could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday
Person struck by CTA Red Line train, service resumes
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
Men robbed, carjacked on West Side during online dating meet-ups
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
Show More
DASHCAM VIDEO: Woman speeds past school bus as children board
California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
'I will walk again for them:' Boy injured in deadly bus stop crash determined to regain strength
More News