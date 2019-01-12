Man dead from injuries sustained in Portage Park apartment fire

A man has died from injuries he suffered in a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.About 8:45 a.m., the fire started on the top floor of the three-story building in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The man was injured in the blaze and later pronounced dead at Community First Medical Center.No one else was injured in the fire that damaged two apartment units, fire officials said. Ten people were temporarily displaced and let back into their homes several hours later.The cause is under investigation.