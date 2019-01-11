BROOKSVILLE, Fla. --A man was decapitated by the blades of a helicopter he was servicing at a Florida airport, CNN affiliate WFLA reports.
The freak accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Salvatore Disi, 62, and another man were using a power cart to try and jumpstart a helicopter when the chopper jerked up and came down, striking Disi in the head with the main rotor blades, authorities said.
"Died almost immediately, if not immediately," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.
Investigators don't know what caused the chopper to make that sudden movement. Nienhuis said he wished he had more answers for Disi's family.
"It's tragic that those individuals are not going to be able to give their loved one a hug again," he said.
The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play, but plans to fully investigate, just in case.
"Obviously a death like that is a little bit unusual, and we want to make sure we have all the answers," Nienhuis said.
The helicopter belongs to Dr. Alfred Bonati, who also owns the Bonati Spine Institute in Hudson, Florida, investigators said.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it notified the FAA and NTSB of the accident.