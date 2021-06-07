ohare airport

Man detained on flight to O'Hare Airport after causing 'disturbance': Chicago police

CHICAGO -- An unruly passenger was detained while on a flight to Chicago Sunday afternoon.

About 2 p.m., American Airlines flight 3927 was on its way to O'Hare Airport from Portland, Maine when a 26-year-old man on board "created a disturbance," according to Chicago police and a spokesperson for the airline.

The man was detained until the plane landed at the airport, officials said. He was released and was not issued any citations.

There were 75 passengers and four crew members on the flight, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

