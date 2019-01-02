ST. CHARLES, Mo. --Four people, including an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were killed in a shooting spree at a St. Louis-area home last Friday.
"I would just tell him that you took my life away," said Rick Moeckel, who was overcome with grief after losing four loved ones last week.
Police said Richard Darren Emery killed Moeckel's daughter, Kate Kasten; his two grandchildren, Zoe and Jonathan; and his ex-wife, 61-year-old Jane Moeckel.
Kate Kasten, 39, was a widow. She nursed her late husband, Kory Kasten, for six years before he died in April 2017. Relatives and friends said she moved to St. Charles in December 2017 and was in a new relationship with Emery, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Emery, of St. Charles, Missouri, is now facing 15 charges, including first-degree murder, KMOV reports.
Investigators say Kasten's mother, Jane Moeckel, had been staying with her daughter while recovering from hip surgery. She called 911 about 11:55 p.m. Friday to report she was trying to protect her grandchildren by locking them in a room. The three were later found dead in a bedroom.
Kate Kasten was found with gunshot wounds in the master bedroom. She later died at a hospital.
"It's beyond belief," Rick Moeckel said. "The kids were very close. Only two years apart. They lost their father less than two years ago. He was an incredible man, and Katie was an incredible daughter. Jane was a wonderful person also."
Emery is also charged with stabbing a woman as her tried to steal her car. That woman was hospitalized in critical condition, but she has since stabilized.
Emery was captured Saturday morning at a convenience store after exchanging gunfire with officers. Investigators said Emery was "matter-of-fact" after his arrest and refused to make a statement about the killings.
Rick Moeckel said he knew Emery, describing him as a "happy guy" who was loved by the children. But after seeing Emery's booking photo, he said the man looked different than the person he knew.
"That picture looked to be a picture of a person with no soul. An angry, mean person," he said.
Moeckel said he's desperate for answers and hopes Emery gets the death penalty. Prosecutors said Emery's charges carry a possible penalty of 30 years to life in prison.
When asked what he would say to Emery if given the chance in court, he said, "The first question you'd have is, 'Why?' Why would you do this? Nobody shoots kids. You don't shoot kids."
Police are investigating possible motives. Emery doesn't appear to have a criminal record. Court records show he is twice divorced, drove a truck for a tire wholesaler and lived with Kasten and her children at the home she owned.
A GoFundMe account has been created for the Kasten family to cover funeral costs.
