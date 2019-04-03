Man dies after Amtrak train hits work pickup in unincorporated Lemont

UNINCORPORATED LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died Wednesday morning after an Amtrak train struck a pickup truck near south suburban Lemont.The Lemont fire chief said emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a train and a pickup around 9:25 a.m. on McGuire Parkway in unincorporated Lemont.A man was found dead in the pickup, which had been totaled. The fire chief said the truck was a work vehicle for a surveying company. No further details about the victim have been released.Amtrak officials said Train 300 from St. Louis made contact with a vehicle at a crossing north of Joliet, but could not confirm the fatality. No one on the train was injured.McGuire Parkway is a dirt road and there is no railroad guard at that intersection. Officials with the Cook County Sheriff's Department said there is a stop sign before the tracks.Amtrak officials said Train 300 is delayed and will continue on after the sheriff's department's investigation is complete.