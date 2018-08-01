Man dies after being beaten with 'object' in Logan Square, police say

A man died Wednesday after he was struck multiple times during an argument the night before in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The 58-year-old was "hit by an object multiple times" during an argument with someone about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Western, according to Chicago Police.The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died Wednesday, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released information about the death.Area North detectives were investigating.