Man dies after being pulled from Jackson Park Harbor

A man died Saturday night after divers pulled him from Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side, authorities said.About 7:30 p.m., Chicago Police and Fire Department officers were called to an incident of a person in the water at the inner harbor, according to Chicago police.Divers searched for about 10 minutes before finding a man under the water, police said.The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The man may have been trying to swim across the lagoon when he went under, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez said. Area Central police were investigating.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the death.