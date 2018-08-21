Man dies after fall from Fullerton CTA platform

A man was fatally injured after he fell from a CTA platform early Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, whose exact age was not known, fell from the platform onto the tracks at the Fullerton station at 1:37 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Brown and Red line trains were operating with delays early Tuesday, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Normal service had resumed by about 6 a.m.

Police were investigating the death.

