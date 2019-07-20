Bicyclist dies after touching 3rd rail at Blue Line Medical District stop: police

CHICAGO -- A bicyclist died Friday after making contact with the electrified third rail at a Blue Line L station on the West Side, according to police.The male was on a bike on the platform of the Illinois Medical District when he went off the platform and touched the rail, Chicago police said. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear.Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. and found the man on the tracks, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Blue Line trains were standing at the station for more than an hour before trains began to bypass the station, the Chicago Transit Authority said. By 11:30 p.m., the body had been covered and moved to a vestibule area.The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the death but hasn't released further details.Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.