Man killed in hit-and-run involving at least 2 vehicles in Harvey, police say

HARVEY, Ill. -- A male was killed Wednesday in a hit-in-run involving at least two vehicles in south suburban Harvey.Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the intersection of 150th Street and Dixie Highway, Harvey police said. An investigation found that a male, who remains unidentified, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking near the intersection, and then by at least one other passing vehicle.Both vehicles fled in unknown directions, police said.The male died of his injuries, police said but it is unknown if he was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy conducted Thursday by the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death an accident.No one is in custody as Harvey police continue its investigation.