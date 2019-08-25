Man, 26, dies after jumping into Lake Michigan in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died Sunday after being rescued from Lake Michigan in Lincoln Park on the North Side.The 26-year-old needed to be rescued after getting into the water with another man, 35, around 6:30 a.m. in the 2400 block North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in critical condition but later died at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old refused treatment.The Chicago Triathlon canceled the swim portion of the event due to unfavorable swim conditions, but a police source said the rescue was unrelated.