Man dies after possible fall from Brown Line platform in Lincoln Square: police

CHICAGO -- A man died Sunday morning after he was found unconscious underneath a CTA train station in Lincoln Square on the North Side.

The 49-year-old was found unresponsive about 2:50 a.m. under the Western Brown Line platform in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately known, police said he may have fallen from the platform.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squaretrain safetyman killedcta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 screening forces travelers to wait hours at O'Hare
Infant found dead in Lawndale on West Side, person of interest being questioned: police
What to know about 66 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
20 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 66
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning clouds, chilly Sunday
Walmart shortens hours nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Family of teen fatally shot in Little Village lead vigil
Man, 50, seriously injured after Marquette Park fire
Holy Name Cathedral masses available on YouTube
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News