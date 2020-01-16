Man dies after shooting, vehicle crash in Gary, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

GARY, Ind. -- A man was shot and killed while driving in northwest Indiana Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash and call of shots fired in at about 4:45 p.m. in Gary near the area of 5th Avenue and Clark Road, police said.

There, they found a male driver who rear-ended a vehicle after being shot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
