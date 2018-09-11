Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A man struck by lightning last week near Naperville has died.
Guillermo Navarrete-Quintana of Chicago had been fishing with his son at Whalon Lake Forest Preserve on Labor Day when he was struck.
The 33-year-old did not have a pulse and was not breathing when paramedics found him. The man's son, 13, ran for help but fell and injured his leg.
The boy was able to get the attention of passersby, who called 911. Both he and his son were taken to the hospital.
Monday, the DuPage County Coroner's Office confirmed that Navarrete-Quintana had died on Thursday.