Man dies from possible electrocution at Pop's Beef in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Lake County, Indiana are investigating after someone died at Pop's Italian Sausage and Beef on Joliet Street in Dyer.Emergency officials were seen at the restaurant Sunday just before noon. The initial call came in for an electrocution according to Nipsco, although the coroner hasn't confirmed that's how the person died.Officials say a 62-year-old contractor was found dead in a lift bucket next to the business sign.The restaurant is now closed for the rest of the day.The name of the victim has not been released. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.Officials say the death investigation is on-going and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Dyer Police Department.