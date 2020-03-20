Man dies in Chinatown apartment fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 59-year-old man was found dead in a fire in Chinatown Thursday, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.Firefighters responded about 1:40 p.m. to a six-unit building in the 2600 block of S. Wells St. on the South Side, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.Heavy fire was coming from the front window, he said.Inside, firefighters found a man near the front of the building, Merritt said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Merritt said no one else was injured, and there was no working smoke alarm inside.Chicago police said the man was 59 years old and had burns on his body.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his name or cause of death.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.