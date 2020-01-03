Man dies in confrontation with police after traffic stop in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting incident following a traffic stop in the Belmont Central neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.According to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, 25th District officers performed a traffic stop in the 6000-block of West Wellington just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the Mercury apparently swerved onto grass, striking a stop sign and minivan."An occupant of the vehicle exited and began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person," said Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, Chicago Police Department.A foot chase ensued and officers said they saw the man armed with a handgun, prompting a confrontation between him and the police. Officers fired shots at the man , but at the time it was unclear if he was struck by them.Police said initial examination by the Cook County Medical Examiner found the suspect suffered both what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, as well as an additional gunshot wound to his upper body that was likely fired by police.Family identified the man killed as 30-year-old Mariano Ocon, Jr. His wife and two of his children were in the car at the time, according to relatives. Police said they were not injured, but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.Ocon's brother interrupted an earlier police briefing, questioning why police pursued his brother."I don't know the situation, but since they were pursuing him with his kids in the car, what kind of police is this?" Juan Ocon said. "Endangering the kids, even if he was armed or not."Officials have not said what led to the initial traffic stop. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene and that body cam footage did capture at least part of the encounter.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has opened an independent investigation of the incident.