Man dies in fall while trying to climb onto Wicker Park Blue Line platform

CHICAGO -- A man fell to his death Sunday while trying to climb up onto the CTA Blue Line platform at Damen in Wicker Park.

Dylan Thorn, 22, was trying to climb up the railing onto the platform to avoid paying a train fare when he fell about 3:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The Damen Blue Line station is located nearby at 1558 N. Damen Ave.

Thorn was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Monday found he died of blunt-force injuries from the fall, the medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkfallcta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News