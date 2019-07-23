Man dies in fall while trying to climb onto Wicker Park Blue Line platform

CHICAGO -- A man fell to his death Sunday while trying to climb up onto the CTA Blue Line platform at Damen in Wicker Park.Dylan Thorn, 22, was trying to climb up the railing onto the platform to avoid paying a train fare when he fell about 3:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The Damen Blue Line station is located nearby at 1558 N. Damen Ave.Thorn was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m., authorities said.An autopsy Monday found he died of blunt-force injuries from the fall, the medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.