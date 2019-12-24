Man dies in fatal Calumet Heights crash after allegedly beating woman, fleeing officers: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday after allegedly beating a woman at a Calumet Heights gas station before fleeing police on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to the police, the 40-year-old man was allegedly seen beating a woman at a gas station around 1:55 a.m. in the 9100-block of South Stony Island Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they saw the man driving away in a 2010 Dodge Charger with a woman who was screaming and waving for help as she tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, police said.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but found it after it crashed into three parked vehicles in the 2300-block of East 91st Street, police said.

"I was asleep and I woke up and I heard a loud bang so I came to the window to see what was going on and I see this car parked and the porch, and then I see a bunch of police cars and ambulances coming down the street," neighbor Sean Lauderdale said.

The man was critically injured in the crash and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

"When I came out the man was lying in the street and the lady she was inside the car," neighbor Derrick Johnson said.

The woman, 28, was taken to the same hospital and police said she is in stable condition.

No further information has been released about the man's identity at this time.

CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
