Man dies in NE Indiana warehouse explosion, fire

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. -- One man has died in a warehouse explosion in northeastern Indiana.State Police say the explosion occurred around 9 a.m. in Columbia City, 19 miles west of Fort Wayne.First responders found the building fully engulfed in flames, preventing the rescue of a man trapped inside.Police say his body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. after the fire was extinguished.The cause of the explosion and fire was believed to be related to a natural gas leak, but the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate to determine the cause and manner of the explosion.