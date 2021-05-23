Man dies in NE Indiana warehouse explosion, fire

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. -- One man has died in a warehouse explosion in northeastern Indiana.
State Police say the explosion occurred around 9 a.m. in Columbia City, 19 miles west of Fort Wayne.
First responders found the building fully engulfed in flames, preventing the rescue of a man trapped inside.
Police say his body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the explosion and fire was believed to be related to a natural gas leak, but the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate to determine the cause and manner of the explosion.
EXPLOSION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News