Man dies less than 1 hour after taken into custody by Melrose Park PD

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A man has died while in the custody of Melrose Park Police, the department announced Monday.

In a statement, the MPPD said Tyrone Olmetti, 58, was found not breathing in the department's detention room less than an hour after being taken into custody Sunday.

Olmetti was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was being held on a violation of an order of protection.

The cause of death is currently unknown and an investigation by Illinois State Police is underway.
