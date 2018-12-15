Man dies trying to save dog at McKinley Park Lagoon

A man died Saturday trying to save a dog at the McKinley Park Lagoon.

A man who jumped into the McKinley Park Lagoon on Chicago's Southwest Side trying to rescue a dog has died.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. Saturday. The Chicago Fire Department pulled the dog and the unidentified man from the water.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died, according to the Chicago Police Department. No other information about him was immediately made available.

CFD said that the dog went onto ice in the lagoon and fell in. The man went after the dog to try and save it and did not resurface.

The dog survived, CFD said.

The lagoon is located southwest of South Damen Avenue and West 37th Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
