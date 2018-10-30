Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run

A man who was dragged underneath a car for several blocks in a hit-and-run crash in the East Chatham Tuesday morning has died, Chicago police said.Police are now searching for possibly a gray Hyundai Elantra with heavy front-end damage after the body was discovered near 79th Street and Dobson Avenue.Prior to the crash, police said the sedan was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue before hitting the victim and traveling eastbound on 79th Street with the man's body trapped underneath the car until it reached 79th Street and Dobson Avenue, about seven blocks.He was pronounced on scene. Authorities have not released his identity.Chicago Police Major Accidents Division and Area South Detectives are investigating.