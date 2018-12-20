Man dressed in pink wanted for holding up North Center bank

A man robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood.

The robbery happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Wintrust Bank at 2139 W. Irving Park Rd., according to Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Janine Wheeler.

A man in his 20s or 30s held a handgun during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Wheeler said.



He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 man of average build, who wore a red hooded sweatshirt, pink hat and scarf and white sunglasses, Wheeler said.
