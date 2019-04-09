Man driving car with young boy inside crashes after West Side police chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man driving with a car with a woman and young boy inside crashed after leading police on a chase on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.Police said they tried pulling the driver over twice and the second time around, he hit a patrol car. The driver then led officers on a chase down the Eisenhower Expressway before exiting at Cicero and crashing into two other vehicles.The man was taken into custody, police said. A female passenger and a boy, about 4-5 years old, were taken to the hospital to be checked out.Narcotics and a weapon were recovered from the car, police said. No one in the other cars were hurt.