CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man driving with a car with a woman and young boy inside crashed after leading police on a chase on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.
Police said they tried pulling the driver over twice and the second time around, he hit a patrol car. The driver then led officers on a chase down the Eisenhower Expressway before exiting at Cicero and crashing into two other vehicles.
The man was taken into custody, police said. A female passenger and a boy, about 4-5 years old, were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Narcotics and a weapon were recovered from the car, police said. No one in the other cars were hurt.
Man driving car with young boy inside crashes after West Side police chase
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More