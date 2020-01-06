Lansing man driving with emergency light on car charged with impersonating police officer in Ind., police say

Indiana State Police said Collin Hamlin (left) has been charged with impersonating a police officer after driving a vehicle with an emergency light activated Sunday night . (Indiana State Police)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Lansing, Ill. man who Indiana State Police said was driving recklessly while with an emergency light activated has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Police said 21-year-old Collin Hamlin was driving a tan Jeep Cherokee at a high rate of speed on I-80/04 near mile marker six in Lake County at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Hamlin was driving "recklessly" with a red and blue emergency light activated, which caused other motorists to yield, police said.

An Indiana state trooper ran the license plate on the Cherokee and discovered it was not a law enforcement vehicle and pulled the vehicle over.

Police said Hamlin was "frantically" trying to unplug the emergency light as the trooper approached. Police said Hamlin told them he was always wanted to be a cop since he served as a junior cadet at an Illinois police department.

Hamlin has been charged with a felony count of impersonating a law officer, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and three Class C infractions for emergency lights on an unauthorized private vehicle, unsafe lane movement and following too closely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake county indianalansingpolice impersonator
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts
Some Chicago recreational marijuana dispensaries run low on supplies
Chicago marijuana dispensary in Logan Square burglarized
Comptroller Mendoza says her office will no longer help municipalities collect red light camera fines
18 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Off-duty Cook Co. sheriff dies after medical emergency causes car crash in Elgin: police
Show More
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, quiet Monday
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from Pa. identified
More TOP STORIES News