A 23-year-old man managed to escape his burning car after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, thanks to help from a bystander.Ivan Perez was waiting for his food at the McDonald's on the corner of West 47th Street and South Cicero Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a driver crash into a red Chrysler Sebring."We saw the car got hit from another vehicle," Perez said. "In two seconds, the car was on fire."Police said the victim was headed north on Cicero when a southbound driver crossed a median and hit his car head-on. He crashed into a parking lot curb near the Starbucks across the street. Then the Seabring burst into flames.The other driver did not stop, police said."Oh, they ran away," Perez said. "It happened so fast."Perez said the driver of a pickup truck saw the aftermath and stopped to help pull the 23-year-old driver out of the burning vehicle, which was heavily damaged."They did good," Perez said.The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to be OK.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.