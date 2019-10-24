Man exposes himself to child walking home from school in Zion

Surveillance video shows a vehicle that police say a man drove off in Oct. 22, 2019, after exposing himself to a child in Zion. | Zion police

ZION, Ill. -- Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a child Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Zion.

The 12-year-old was walking home from Zion Central Middle School about 3:30 p.m. when he encountered the man near 24th Street and Horeb Avenue, Zion police said in a statement.

After the man exposed himself, the child ran home and reported the incident to a relative, police said.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old with a red or blonde beard and hair, police said. He drove off in a blue, 2-door vehicle with rust on it.

Police released home surveillance video that showed the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zionchildrenindecent exposure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Teachers strike march during mayor's budget address, classes canceled Thursday
Resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner
There's a scientific reason you crave junk food when you don't get enough sleep
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Ministers question CPD Supt. Johnson's role in alleged Laquan McDonald cover-up
Show More
Child calls police to report parents' apparent fatal overdose in Griffith
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
6 prisoners hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Illinois jail
Lakeview theater opens stage to students during teachers strike
More TOP STORIES News