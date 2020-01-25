Former Rosemont man extradited from Mexico charged with producing child pornography

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- A former Rosemont man has been extradited from Mexico to face several child pornography charges.

Marcos German Mendez, 32, is charged with two counts of using a minor to produce child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on his cell phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

He was initially indicted in 2016 and was arrested in Leon, Guanajuato in July 2019, prosecutors said. He was recently extradited to Chicago where he made his initial court appearance Thursday.

Mendez pleaded not guilty to the charges and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 3., prosecutors said.

