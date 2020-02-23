McHenry man, 24, faces sex assault, child porn charges after Crystal Lake barricade, police say

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Child pornography and sexual assault charges have been filed against a man arrested after barricading himself inside a bathroom with a knife Friday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police said.Matthew Reder, 24, of McHenry, is charged with two felony counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.He also faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing, property damage and obstructing a peace officer, police said.Authorities were called at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of the burglary in the 500 block of Darlington Lane in Crystal Lake, according to police. When officers arrived, Reder barricaded himself inside a bathroom and threatened them with a knife.Authorities negotiated with Reder for several hours until her turned himself in, police said. He was taken to the McHenry County Jail to await a bail hearing.In addition to the new charges, Reder was wanted on two outstanding warrants from McHenry and DuPage counties, according to police.In DuPage County, he's facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in addition to a traffic violation for failure to signal, according to court records. He's also charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to notify for damage to an unattended vehicle in McHenry County.Police said the Crystal Lake barricade was an isolated event and may be "related to a domestic situation." No injuries were reported.