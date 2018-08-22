U.S. & WORLD

Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting.

An Italian man found out the hard way that a very realistic-looking painting of a black hole was, in fact, an actual black hole.

This after he tumbled eight feet down into the art installation at a Portuguese museum.

The piece, called Descent Into Limbo, features a hole, covered on all sides with extremely black paint, to give the illusion that it has no depth at all. It was created by artist Anish Kapoor who is know for, among other things, Cloud Gate in Chicago (also known as The Bean).

The museum says there are a number of warnings, telling visitors the hole is real and not to step on it but there are no ropes.

Fortunately, the man who tested the art out is going to be okay.

He's now at home recovering from a back injury.

