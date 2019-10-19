Man dies after falling from overhang at Starved Rock State Park

OGLESBY, Ill. -- A man died Saturday after falling nearly 50 feet from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County.The man, 30, was working with a film crew near the Council Overhang in the eastern end of the park when he went off the trail about 10 a.m. and fell 48 feet to his death, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.The man's film crew had a permit to operate at the park, located about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, Wire said. However, that permit does not allow the holder to go off trail.According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Council Overhang, a sandstone formation with strong natural acoustics, has been used for hundreds of years as a Native American gathering place.