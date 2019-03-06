Man fatally crushed by garbage truck after diving into dumpster in Rosemont

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was found dead in Rosemont after police said he was crushed inside a garbage truck.

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- A man was crushed to death by a garbage truck after he jumped into a dumpster following a night of drinking in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Diego Mata, 31, of the West Elsdon neighborhood, had been drinking with his brother in Rosemont's entertainment district when he went missing early Saturday, according to Rosemont police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Mata's brother showed up at the Rosemont police station to file a missing person report, police said. Officers then searched the entertainment district and checked surveillance cameras in the area before finding footage that showed Mata getting into a dumpster about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 5500-block of Park Place.

Just over an hour later, footage showed a Waste Management garbage truck hauling away Mata and the other contents of the dumpster, police said.

After learning where the trash was dumped, officers sifted through garbage and found Mata's body "intact," police said. He was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Monday, the medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy Tuesday found Mata died from multiple compression injuries he suffered in the truck and at the sanitation facility, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. His death was ruled an accident.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related topics:
rosemontman killeddeath investigation
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash
Driver cited after boy, 14, fatally struck by semi in Gage Park
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday
Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock
Show More
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Bodycam video shows deputy rescue woman from house fire
NW Side elementary school damaged by fire
Driver killed in fiery NW Indiana crash
Woman sleeping outside strip mall set on fire, police say
More TOP STORIES News