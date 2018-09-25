Man fatally shot after helping bicyclist hit by car on South Side

A man was fatally shot after trying to help a woman in a group bike ride who had just been hit by a car Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.About 100 riders were taking part in the ride at about 1:30 a.m. in the 600-block of East 76th Street. Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was in a car as part of the bike riding group and was recording the cyclists.He saw a car hit one of the bike riders, a 30-year-old woman, and take off. The victim raced after that car, got into an argument with the driver and that's when a second car pulled up, a blue SUV, and someone from that car opened fire shooting the victim twice in the neck.He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The female bike rider has a shoulder injury and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.