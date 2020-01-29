Lynwood police: Man fatally shot after stealing cell phone outside Lynwood Sport Center

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lynwood police said a man was shot and killed after a cell phone robbery near a popular roller skating rink Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 6:53 p.m. on the side of the street in the 2000-block of Glenwood Dyer Road.

Police said 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson came to the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center to buy a cell phone from Jonathan Arroyo-Ortiz.

Crosby Nelson attempted to steal the cell phone by taking it and running off, police said. Arroyo-Ortiz ran after him, and police said he fired several shots, hitting

Crosby-Nelson in the back, head and buttocks.

Crosby-Nelson was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said Arroyo Ortiz is in custody and charges against him are pending.
