Man fatally shot at Burnside gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a gas station in the Burnside neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 9:09 p.m. in the 8700-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said the shooter approached the 24-year-old man from behind and shot him in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burnsidechicagochicago shootingchicago crimeman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
Police search for carjacking suspect after chase, crash in Wilmington, sources say
Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Chicago VA hospital shooting
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Show More
New lawsuits filed against Sterigenics linked to increased cancer rates
Illinois attorney general and Cardinal Cupich have private meeting; discuss clergy sex abuse investigation
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
Sister Jean shares secret to longevity ahead of birthday
More TOP STORIES News