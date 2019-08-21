Man fatally shot at Burnside gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a gas station in the Burnside neighborhood Tuesday night.The shooting occurred at about 9:09 p.m. in the 8700-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said the shooter approached the 24-year-old man from behind and shot him in the head.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.