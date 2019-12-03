Man, 20, fatally shot at CTA Howard station; Red, Purple, Yellow Line service suspended

Red Line service was running with delays after service was suspended between Jarvis and Howard.

Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and South Boulevard.

Yellow Line service was suspended between Howard and Dempster-Skokie.

CHICAGO -- A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday on a CTA train platform on the North Side, disrupting service to Red, Purple and Yellow Line trains.He was standing in the Howard Street station around 12:20 p.m., when someone approached him and fired shots, according to the Chicago Police Department. He was struck in the chest and neck, police said.Paramedics were on the platform treating a male victim for a possible gunshot wound, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said the suspected shooter was last seen fleeing on foot north on Paulina.As police investigate the homicide, the Chicago Transit Authority announced the following service suspensions, with shuttle buses running between the closed sections: