Man shot, killed during burglary attempt at South Philadelphia gun store, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA -- Police said one person is dead following a shooting during a burglary attempt inside a South Philadelphia gun store early Tuesday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Front Street in the Pennsport section of the city.

Police were called to the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said a man was fatally shot at a South Philadelphia gun shop



Officers said when they arrived at the store they found a man on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Investigators said the gun shop owner told them he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt. He said he watched the security screen show three or four men use wire cutters to break through the gate and enter the store.

RELATED NEWS: Residents stocking up on guns say they'll defend against looters

The owner said he pointed his gun at the man inside the store and fired, striking him in the head. The two to three other people ran from the scene.

Officials said another person arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police are unsure if this shooting is connected to the incident at this time.

Police said the owner of the gun store is cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaburglaryshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Naperville looting leaves businesses damaged despite curfew
2 killed, 60 arrested after looting, unrest by 'outside agitators' in Cicero: police
Chicago protestors march onto Lake Shore Drive
Chicago road closures around downtown remain in effect; CTA resumes partial service
22 shot, 1 fatally Monday in Chicago
Chicago business not sure if city is ready to enter Phase 3 after weekend chaos
Joe Biden to speak in Philadelphia on civil unrest
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to give update on response to looting, protests
Chicago police grapple with near-overwhelming unrest, Pritzker calls up more National Guard
Uptown looting leaves hair salon owner unsure of when she can reopen
ABC7 veteran photographer attacked covering South Shore damage
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, humid, hot Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News