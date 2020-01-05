Man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a confrontation on the city's South Side Saturday, police said.

Chicago police said officers were responding to reports of several robberies involving a man armed with a knife in the South Shore neighborhood at around 3:15 p.m.

Police said the man fled the scene, and was later confronted by officers near the 2700 block of E. 79th St.

CPD officials said the man advanced toward officers despite their repeated requests for him to drop his weapon.

Police said an officer then used a stun gun on the man twice, but it had no effect on the robbery suspect.

An officer then fired a weapon three times, striking the suspect, police said.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and officers' use of force.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

No other details are known at this time.
