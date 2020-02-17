Man, 30, fatally shot during argument on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument in Dunning on the Northwest Side Sunday, Chicago police said.

Erik Estrada was arguing with a male suspect at about 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The male pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the torso before fleeing.

Estrada, of Belmont Cragin, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
